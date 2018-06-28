Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner pledges support for armed forces by signing covenant

The Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner has celebrated Armed Forces week by signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

Stephen Mold, signed the covenant alongside Lieutenant Colonel Mary Read, Commanding Officer of 254 Medical Regiment, representing the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, will be treated fairly.

To mark their public declaration of support for Armed Forces personnel past and present, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) signed as part of activities to celebrate both Reserves Day and Armed Forces Day.

The OPCC in Northamptonshire has promised to support defence personnel, reservists and Service leavers, in their employment helping them use their transferable skills to the civilian workplace.

Stephen Mold, Northamptonshire PCC, said: “Members of the Armed Forces community are well trained and have considerable skills to bring to the workplace when they make the move into civilian life.

“I understand the contribution that Service personnel are able to make to an organisation and I am proud to give a commitment to support them.”

So far, 31 organisations have signed the Armed Forces Covenant in Northants.