Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner pitches in to help soccer squad

A Northampton PCSO has teamed-up with young footballers on her beat to form a youth football team.

Former semi-professional player, PCSO Rachael Barber, set up the St David’s Football Project to fill a gap in youth provision for young people.

Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold has given £200 to support the launch of the community football programme in Northampton.

The grant will allow local PCSO Rachael Barber to set up the St David’s Football Project for children aged between 12 and 17 and matches financial backing from local businesses.

Rachael hopes the project will help young people develop discipline, fair play and teamwork as well as providing a fun and healthy activity on their doorsteps.

“I believe this is a great way to give young people a sense of achievement and aspiration.

“I’m grateful to everyone who has supported this project and enabled me to get it off the ground.

“I hope that this will grow so that St David’s is able to compete against other football teams and attracts a following from residents.”

A trophy donated by Timpson’s store at Weston Favell will be known as the ‘St David’s Community Shield’ and given to tournament winners.