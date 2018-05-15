Northamptonshire online bingo player takes home £321,000 jackpot

A Northamptonshire bingo player has scooped a £321,000 jackpot from playing an online game.

The winner, who has asked to remain anonymous, scored the win with a £1 stake while playing on Mecca Bingo.

Having some plans for the money already, the player intends to clear all their debts before taking a family holiday in the sun

The Mecca Bingo member said: “Getting a sum like this has been a real shock, it hasn’t even sunk in yet. You hear about others winning this kind of money in the news but you never think it could happen to you.

“I can’t wait to put my winnings towards enjoying some summer sun in style.”

Caroline Webb, a spokeswoman for Mecca Bingo, said: “We are always thrilled to celebrate with our winners, especially when the prize is as large as this one. We hope our winner has a fantastic holiday with her family.”

To attend a Mecca Club or play online you do need to be aged 18 years or over and be a customer of Mecca Bingo.