Northamptonshire on alert as flood warnings issued for 25-mile stretch of River Nene

Flood warnings have been issued for parts of Northamptonshire after Tuesday night's heavy rain.

County police and highways staff also reported dealing with standing water on rural roads after more than six hours of rain sent river levels soaring.

The Government's flood information service warned flooding is expected at Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site and possible along a 25-mile stretch of the River Nene between Northampton and Thrapston on Wednesday (January 15).

A spokesman said: "The rising river levels have already caused flooding of low lying land and roads and we expect the river to remain high throughout the next few days.

"Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, we now expect the access road to Cogenhoe Mill caravan site to be affected. We do not expect internal flooding of caravans but the site may be inaccessible.

"We are constantly monitoring river levels, and staff have been out in the field earlier checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."