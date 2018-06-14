Northamptonshire netballers plan to net funds for charities

Northamptonshire netball sporting stars will compete in a charity championship in a bid to boost funds for community causes.

Dozens of players will battle it out on the netball court at an annual tournament being staged at the Malcolm Arnold Academy, Northampton.

VIP tickets for girl band Little Mix, a corporate box experience at Northampton Saints and a weekend for two are just some of the top raffle prizes up for grabs at the event, which is being organised by The Chosen Charity committee led by netball player and Ensafe Consultants Quality and Compliance Director, Mandy Wright.

Up to 20 county netball teams will be competing, to raise money for Northamptonshire Young Carers Service, Northants and Beds MS Therapy Centre and the Malcolm Arnold Academy Inspiration Fund.

Mandy Wright has appealed to local businesses to donate additional raffle prizes for the event on Sunday, June 30, from 10am - 2pm.

To donate, email thechosencharity@gmail.com, tweet @CharityChosen or go to Facebook: @thechosencharity.