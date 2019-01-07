Northamptonshire murder: man changes plea to guilty on first day of scheduled trial

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a 23-year-old man from Brackley on the day his murder trial was set to begin.

Robert Fields, 22, from Brackley, was due to stand trial today for the murder of Augustus ‘Gus’ Davies in June last year.

Gus Davies, of Brackley

But at Northampton Crown Court this morning (January 7), Fields appeared in the dock to plead guilty to the killing.

The family and friends who gathered in court to hear the trial held back tears as the court was informed Fields had changed his plea.

Fields had entered a not-guilty plea in 2018. His trial was scheduled to last six weeks.

Augustus Davies was found dead in Old Town, Brackley, on June 25. The court heard in July that he reportedly died of a stab wound to the neck.