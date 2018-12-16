Northamptonshire mum-of-four says she can't see her children after horror crash left her with spinal injuries

A mother-of-four who sustained serious injuries in a road accident says she is now enduring the agony of being parted from her children because insurers continue to fight her claim.

Geraldine Lawrence suffered spinal injuries in a collision last year, which has left her in constant pain.

Mrs Lawrence has been left with severe spinal injuries since the crash.

In the incident, which happened on the B4034 in Milton Keynes, Mrs Lawrence was a front seat passenger in a van driven by her brother. She says she was wearing a seatbelt, when it was involved in a collision with two other vehicles.

Because of the injuries she sustained in the crash, which happened in September 2017, 32-year-old Mrs Lawrence and her husband Tommy have been forced to leave the family home

in Whitfield Brackley, to move to alternative accommodation nearby – although there is no room there for their four children.

But their insurers are refusing to pay out because of a dispute over liability for the crash.

Now, Mr Lawrence – who has been forced to give up work to become his wife’s carer – believes the insurers are denying his wife a proper quality of life.

He said: “We are living an awful life, my wife is in constant pain and spends most of her days in bed just to help with the agony she is in.

“Our children are living away from us and I cannot possibly describe how difficult that is, especially for my wife who is already suffering so much. It is torture, every day is so, so

difficult for us both."

Lawyers for Mrs Lawrence have appealed both to the insurers to “do the right thing” and support the Lawrence family, as well as to anyone who witnessed the collision in September.

John Davis, of the law firm Sintons, is representing Mrs Lawrence.

He said: “This is a truly upsetting case and a situation like this where parents are separated from their children in this way just should not happen. Geraldine, through no fault of her own,

was badly injured in a road accident, but rather than being given the support and compensation she is entitled to, has been denied at every turn.

"The Lawrences had to uproot from the family home and move into specially-adapted accommodation, which they were forced to finance themselves, and to be separated from their beloved children is utterly dreadful and wholly unacceptable.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen this collision to please get in touch – any piece of information they can provide could be the missing piece of the jigsaw we so badly need to secure a settlement for Geraldine.

• Geraldine Lawrence was injured in an incident on September 22, 2017, at around midday, on the B4034 Buckingham Road in Milton Keynes, east from its junction with the A421

Standing Way.

She was in a white Fiat Ducato van, registration YR64 PBO, which hit an as-yet unidentified red flatbed truck which she says was making, or about to make, a right-hand turn from

the B4034 into a minor road.

The rear of the Ducato was then hit by a blue Land Rover Discovery. Neither of the two vehicles have been traced. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or can provide any information, is asked to contact John Davis on john.davis@sintons.co.uk