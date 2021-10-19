Eco Whipped Skincare was launched by a Northamptonshire mum earlier this year.

A Northamptonshire mum has launched her own eco-friendly, organic skincare range after she found it difficult to find the right products for her young daughter.

Carmina Matei from Long Buckby decided to start making her own body butters to help treat her four-year-old daughter’s eczema.

After friends and family started asking for creams, Carmina launched her company - Eco Whipped Skincare - and began selling her five developed products on sites such as Etsy and Amazon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brand is natural and eco-friendly.

The 39-year-old said: “I started making the creams during lockdown as my four-year-old used to have really bad eczema and I couldn’t find anything on the market that was organic and could work.

“I then did an organic skincare course in December and got a diploma from that, which helps me to know and see different ways of doing it.

“I now have a beautiful body butter that I use everyday on my daughter. I have dry skin too and it is doing wonderful things for me.

“I would not compare myself to anyone else in the market. I do everything in my power to be as eco-friendly as possible.”

Within her company, Carmina now has a lavender body butter for babies, as well as red mandarin, lemon, Ylang-ylang and unscented products too.

All the products - except for the baby one - are vegan. All five are also natural, cruelty free, in eco-friendly packaging and are waterless, which was very important to Carmina.

She added: “I was shocked when I found out how high the percentage of water was in a lot of products.

“I thought ‘why I am I paying so much when it’s mainly all water?’. All of my products are very concentrated and they will go a long way.

“They are 100ml tubs but will last around 300 uses and will lock in moisture on your skin.

“My product has just come onto the market. I have to start slow as my ingredients are expensive, as is the packaging, but I want to do the right thing in the right way.

“I’m hoping sales will pick up in November and December for Christmas presents ideas.

“I will also make a gift box that will be a good present for people."

Carmina is currently working on a website for Eco Whipped Skincare and hopes to have it live in the next month or two.

She also has plans to develop more products in the future, including face and hand creams and a body scrub.