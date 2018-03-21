Northamptonshire MP pushes for investment in county three major county roads

South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom has called for the county's roads to be considered eligible for funding under proposals by the Department for Transport for a new Major Road Network.

Mrs Leadsom responded to a consultation on behalf of her constituents who raised concerns with her over the years with particular reference to the A5, A422 and A508.

The Department for Transport held a consultation on proposals for the creation of a Major Road Network which was committed to by the Government as part of its Transport Investment Strategy.

The creation of the Major Road Network would allow for dedicated funding from the National Roads Fund to be used to improve some of our busiest and most economically important local authority ‘A’ roads that sit underneath the wider Strategic Road Network of motorways and trunk roads.

Mrs Leadsom said: “I wholly welcome the proposals by the Department for Transport to allow our local authorities to come together and bid for funding to drive investment in enhancements and major renewal schemes along some of our most economically important local and regional roads.

“The Major Road Network is the missing piece of the jigsaw in funding for our local roads, and I know that commuters and local residents will look forward to the Department publishing its response to the consultation so that we can begin to put bids forward for schemes in our area.

“In my own response, I have focused on the urgent need for the Farthinghoe Bypass to be built as soon as possible, as well as considering what the proposals would mean for other projects like a bypass for Roade and the vital early delivery of the Towcester Relief Road. You can read a copy of my response on my website. Residents will know that my key priority is to ensure that we keep South Northamptonshire moving through road projects like these, and I am determined that we get spades in the ground on all of them as soon as possible.”