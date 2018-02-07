Northamptonshire man dies in collision in Bedfordshire

A 48-year-old man from Towcester has died in a crash in Bedfordshire.

The collision happened in Aspley Guise at around 3.05pm on Sunday, February 4.

The man was driving a blue Ford Focus on Longslade Lane at the time of the crash.

Emergency services attended but sadly the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant James Wood from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “I’d like to speak to anyone who saw a blue Ford Focus in the Aspley Guise area on Sunday, or anyone who saw the incident. A distinctive feature is that the vehicle had an orange-coloured mountain bike attached to the roof.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference BP-04022018-0222. You can also provide information online via the Bedfordshire Police website.