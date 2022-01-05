Northamptonshire M1 lorry smash leaves Ford Focus driver injured on New Year's Day

Police have confirmed the driver of a Ford Focus was taken to hospital after his car collided with a lorry on the M1 on New Year's Day.

Crash investigators are appealing for dashcam footage of the black Focus or white Volvo LGV involved in the smash at 6.30am northbound between junction 16 and 17, near Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police revealed on Wednesday (January 5) that the injured driver was initially taken to Northampton General Hospital then transferred to University Hospital Coventry as a precaution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the M1 crash on New Year's Day