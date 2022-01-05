Northamptonshire M1 lorry smash leaves Ford Focus driver injured on New Year's Day
Crash investigators launch appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following collision at 6.30am
Police have confirmed the driver of a Ford Focus was taken to hospital after his car collided with a lorry on the M1 on New Year's Day.
Crash investigators are appealing for dashcam footage of the black Focus or white Volvo LGV involved in the smash at 6.30am northbound between junction 16 and 17, near Northampton.
Northamptonshire Police revealed on Wednesday (January 5) that the injured driver was initially taken to Northampton General Hospital then transferred to University Hospital Coventry as a precaution.
A spokesman added: "Anyone who saw the collision or who has dash-cam footage of it, or of either of the vehicles involved prior to it, please call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 256 of January 1."