Northamptonshire litter campaigner named as Keep Britain Tidy ambassador

A Northampton environmental campaigner has been selected as one of the first 100 Keep Britain Tidy Litter Heroes Ambassadors.

Neil Ward will join a network of 99 other volunteers with a passion for keeping local spaces clean in the new scheme by Keep Britain Tidy, supported from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery,

The 100 Ambassadors, spread across the country, will be working with the charity and in their communities – inspiring and supporting new and existing #LitterHeroes to take action, and helping clean up the country together.

As one of the first #LitterHeroes Ambassadors, Neil has plans for improving his neighbourhood, getting people involved in litter-picking, and caring for local spaces, to not only improve the environment for people and wildlife, but also to help people feel empowered to tackle other problems in their lives too.

Neil said: “As a #Litter Heroes Ambassador I want to encourage everyone to do their bit.

“Even a couple of minutes a week keeping your neighbourhood tidy will help make Northampton a great place to live.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “While we should all care for the environment on our doorstep, there are some people who go above and beyond – supporting and inspiring others with their passion and infectious enthusiasm.

“That’s why we are delighted that Neil is joining us as one of our first #LitterHeroes Ambassadors.

“Thanks to support from the players of the People’s Postcode Lottery, we are now able to give a helping hand to some of these amazing individuals as they inspire others and take action to clean up our country.”

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “It’s fantastic that the ambassadors will be helping- this is a brilliant initiative by Keep Britain Tidy and we hope it’s a sweeping success.”