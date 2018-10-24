Northamptonshire library to host first literary festival since closure proposals

A Northamptonshire library is planning 'to fight back' by hosting its first literary festival this month.

The future of Northamptonshire’s library service is under review again, with some libraries possibly closing down before the end of the year, it was revealed on October 4.

L-R: Nancy Smith and author Sophie Plowden reading Sophie's book, 'Jack Dash' at Moulton Library's showcase earlier on this year.

A paper in the county’s financial rescue plan, which was published this month has revealed the council’s thinking and has proposed changing from the current system to a community managed system.

Two months ago Northamptonshire County Council lost a legal battle about its March proposal to turn 21 of its small and medium libraries into independent libraries.

The official ‘pause’ announced by the in-crisis authority in July has now been lifted and it is once again considering what it does with its 36 libraries.

In a bid to keep momentum for a library service the Friends of Moulton Library is organising its first ever literary festival this weekend with talks from national and local authors including Judith Allnatt, who was featured as Radio 5 Live's book of the month, and filmmaker Tony Kilnger.

Moulton Parish Council are working with Northamptonshire County Council to try to keep the library open.

Friend of Moulton Library Charlotte Yarker said: "It's the first ever literary festival. When the threat of closure of Moulton Library happened we came together to do a library showcase.

"We had really big success and support so we thought we would continue and we are hoping that this will be the first of many.

"We are trying to get volunteers to show what our community can do and fight back again."

Free events for youngsters will also be up for grabs with children's authors, art and crafts and a chance for the little ones to meet Peppa Pig.

There will be refreshments available at Forget-Me-Not cafe and book signings and stalls in the large hall. Wristbands for author talks are available to purchase for £3 now from Forget -Me-Not cafe, online, or on the day.

The event is running on Saturday (October 27) from 9.30am - 5pm.

For more information, click here.