Northamptonshire hotel offers chance to recreate F1 pit stop as team building exercise

A Northamptonshire hotel has launched a unique team building exercise that will see groups recreate a Formula 1 pit stop.

Whittlebury Hall's PitStop Challenge uses real F1 race cars previously driven in Grands Prix around the world.

The experience offers a unique chance to replicate the excitement, pressure and adrenaline rush of an actual pit stop, putting teamwork and coordination to the test.

Marc Webster, commercial director at Whittlebury Hall, said: "With Whittlebury Hall’s location bordering the Silverstone race course, home of the British Formula 1 Grand Prix, there’s no better place to accelerate your team building with this exciting new challenge.

"The PitStop Challenge ticks all the boxes for learning and development, activity-based learning and performance-driven motivational programmes, as well as being a really fun, hands-on experience."

The PitStop Challenge can be booked as a standalone activity, or added into multi-activity days, conferences and corporate events, and the programme is customisable to be structured to fit individual needs, and is available to book now.