Northamptonshire golf club captain raises thousands in memory of late family member

A Northamptonshire golf club has raised £3,352 for a rare brain disorder charity following a one-year-long charity drive.

Golfers at Brampton Heath Golf Club have raised over £3,000 for The Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) Support Network to help find a cure for rare brain disorders known as prion diseases.

Club captain, Gary McAllister, led the fundraising efforts following the recent loss of his sister-in-law's mum, Rita Brown, who died aged 63, less than two months after displaying symptoms of the disease.

Gary said: "Rita had only just retired and was looking forward to spending more time with her family and holidaying after spending more than 30 years working at a care home.

Gary generously decided that he would use his year as captain to raise funds for this important, but little-known, charity following the assistance and support it provided to Rita’s family at such a difficult time.

He added: "The golf club was able to raise a much-needed £3,352.18 in support of the charity that in recent years has had its government funding withdrawn.

"During the year various events have taken place including a dinner and live band, charity auction, with many generous donations received from local businesses in Northampton, and golf tournaments."

CJD is a rare brain disease that affects approximately 60 people in the UK per year, and there is currently no cure. The charity supports the individuals and their families while providing financial support and funding towards ongoing research.