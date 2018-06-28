Northamptonshire girls get hands-on at university’s STEAM day

Northamptonshire’s future female science and engineering professionals got hands-on experience of the variety of jobs available for them at a STEAM day.

STEAM subjects include Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Maths.

More than 150 county school students,aged 11-13, visited the University of Northampton for the ‘Women into Science and Engineering’ event.

Featuring interactive stalls from University of Northampton staff and top science and engineering organisations, the day was aimed at opening female students’ eyes to careers option available to them in disciplines where women are traditionally underrepresented.

During the day, the students’ interacted with robots, tried out virtual reality goggles, talked to the Royal Engineers about military job roles and experimented with ‘smart materials’.

Shanika Edwards, Weston Favell Academy teacher who attended, said: “This is the second year we have attended and was an absolutely brilliant and well organised. “The girls thoroughly enjoyed all the interactive activities and workshops and came away buzzing with excitement.”

The event followed on from the ‘Engineering Isn’t Just for Boys’ day held last year held.

Schools taking part at the University’s Avenue campus were Abbeyfield School, Grange Primary School, Kingsley Primary, Malcolm Arnold Academy, Northampton International Academy, Sponne School and Weston Favell Academy.