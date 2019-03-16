Northamptonshire fire service say 'no one injured' in last night's blaze in Northampton

No one has been injured in a fire that engulfed a Northampton flat last night, says Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a property above a shop in Kingsley Park Terrace at 10.30pm on Friday (March 16).

The road remains closed in both directions.

A spokesman said: "Six crews were called to the fire at Kingsley Park Terrace at about 10.30pm.

"No one was injured in the fire and residents were evacuated from surrounding properties.

"East Midlands Ambulance Service and Northamptonshire Police also attended the scene.

Six crews attended the fire (Picture: Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service)

"The fire has been extinguished, but crews will remain at the site today while a fire investigation team continues its work."

Peter Holman lives next door to the flat that caught fire and was at home with his partner, their five-month-old daughter and four children who they were babysitting at the time.

All were able to escape after smoke started seeping into their property.

"My partner woke me and said there was a smell of smoke coming through the wall," said Mr Holman.

"I looked outside the window and I could see lots of smoke coming from next door.

"I had to rouse all the kids and get everyone out of the building."

He added: "The flat below was already smoke filled so it was a case of getting out as quickly as possible.

"The flames hadn't broken through but the moment we got outside we could see them and the fire was out of control."

Mr Holman said a crowd had gathered on Kingsley Park Terrace after noticing the flames.

"There was a couple down the street who looked after the kids and my partner," said Mr Holman.

"In true British style, they put the kettle on.

"They didn't know us from Adam but they took us in and we were there until 1am."