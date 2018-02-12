Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue urges parents to talk to children about kitchen fire safety

As part of a national fire safety campaign, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) is encouraging parents and carers to make any kitchen activities a chance for kids to learn about cooking safety.

During the February half term, many children across Northamptonshire will be spending more time in the kitchen. But whether they’re lending a hand or simply seeking a snack, it’s important to make sure that they know the hazards of a hot hob.

Tina Collett, of the NFRS Prevention and Community Protection Department, said: “There are lots of creative ways to teach kids about cooking fire safety. And, it’s absolutely vital that they know what to do if the worst should happen.

“So alongside the melting, mixing and making, why not take the chance to pass on your fire safety knowhow? Test your smoke alarms as part of the activity. And remember, never leave a child alone with a hot hob, and help keep them safe by moving matches and saucepan handles out of their reach.”

The children don’t have to be in the kitchen to change the way you work – distraction while cooking is the main cause of fire call-outs right across the country.

Tina said: “Half of all accidental fires in the home start in the kitchen - often because of distractions like phone calls or family. So whatever happens elsewhere in your home, always make sure you have one eye on the hob or oven.”

Top tips for staying safe in the kitchen:

- Take care if you need to leave the kitchen whilst cooking. Take pans off the heat or turn them down to avoid risk

- If a pan catches fire, don’t take any risks – get out, stay out, and call 999

- Double check the hob is off when you’ve finished cooking

- Keep tea towels and cloths away from the cooker and hob

- Take care if you’re wearing loose clothing – this can easily catch fire

- Avoid leaving children in the kitchen alone when cooking. Keep matches and saucepan handles out of their reach to keep them safe

- Take care with electrics - keep leads and appliances away from water and place grills and toasters away from curtains and kitchen rolls

- Keep your equipment clean and in good working order. A build-up of fat and grease can ignite a fire

- Don’t cook after drinking alcohol

- Hot oil can catch fire easily - be careful that it doesn’t overheat

- Never throw water on a chip pan fire

- In the event of a fire, have an escape plan in place

- Make sure you have at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home and test them regularly