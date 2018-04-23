Northamptonshire family 'proud' to welcome fifth female generation into the world

An 83-year-old woman of one Northamptonshire family has just welcomed her two-week-old great-great granddaughter into the world, making her the fifth female generation.

Iris Lantsbery, 83, of Holcot was born at Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital and was evacuated from London at the age of four years old, in 1939, during the Second World War.

She was moved to Holcot and worked in the boot and shoe industry before marrying her husband, Roy Lantsbery, who was then in the Royal Navy.

Iris is now the eldest member of her family and has recently welcomed a bonny great-great-granddaughter, Adelsa Millie Jane Beard, into the world on April 3, making the bouncy baby the youngest member in five generations of the family, which all happen to be female.

Iris said: "I feel very proud and privileged to welcome the fifth generation into our family and extremely lucky to be here for my beautiful great-granddaughter."



The picture also shows Sharon Carbin, aged 61 of Holcot, Hayley Clare, aged 39 and Chloe Pestell, aged 19, who live in Overstone.

The four younger generations of the family were born at Northampton General Hospital.

Chloe Pestell, mum to Adelsa, said: "Having being diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of seven and having had the all clear, I feel extremely lucky to have a beautiful baby girl and for Adelsa to have a nan, great nan and a great-great nan.

"We all feel very fortunate and happy to say we have made it to a fifth generation to capture precious memories together."