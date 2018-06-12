Northamptonshire FA celebrates grassroots football with annual awards ceremony

Volunteers, leagues and clubs who give their time to grassroots football across Northamptonshire were given awards by the county FA on Friday night.

Northamptonshire FA hosted its 2018 For All Grassroots Awards evening at Kettering Park Hotel, with 11 awards being handed out to the outstanding volunteers, leagues and clubs who dedicated their time and effort to grassroots football throughout the 2017/18 season.

Northampton & District Junior Alliance League

After nominations were submitted by clubs, leagues, schools and other local organisations, a judging panel assessed the nominations whilst taking into consideration The FA’s PRIDE values of Progression, Respect, Inclusion, Determination and Excellence.

The winners were as follows:

Team of the Year – Brackley Town FC

Groundsman of the Year – Tony Sanders

Welfare Officer of the Year – Karen Collyer

Young Referee of the Year – Sam Lee

Charter Standard Club of the Year – Kettering Futsal Club

Young Volunteer of the Year – Anthony North

Coach of the Year – Mark Duckworth

Volunteer of the Year – Roy Morley

Outstanding Contribution to Refereeing – James Campbell

Charter Standard League of the Year – Northampton & District Youth Alliance League

Outstanding Contribution to Football – Michael Owen

Ian Tinto, head of football development at Northamptonshire FA, said: “Yet again the Northants FA’s annual awards evening was a huge success, recognising the outstanding contribution of just a handful of our dedicated volunteer workforce.

“The evening provided a timely reminder to all of just how important the work of our volunteers is, and gave us a glimpse into the impact it can have on people’s lives. Northants FA is immensely proud of all its volunteers and looks forward to supporting them in the new season.”

Debbie Preston, Northants FA football development officer, added: “There are no words to express the appreciation the NFA has for the work carried out by our volunteer workforce.

“Volunteers are the heartbeat of grassroots football and their presence doesn’t go unnoticed. This awards evening allowed us to recognise individuals who have gone above and beyond what is required of them on a daily basis.”