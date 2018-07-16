Northamptonshire cricket club to play Help for Heroes team to raise money for veterans charity

A cricket team featuring club players and Northamptonshire sporting celebrities will take on the Help for Heroes Cricket Club in a charity T20 match.

The game will be played at Brixworth Cricket Club and will feature former Steelback and England fast bowler Devon Malcolm, with the Help for Heroes team made up of wounded, injured and sick serving personnel and veterans in various stages of their recovery.

More sports stars from the Northampton area will be confirmed later this week.

The money raised during the event on July 22 will go to the charity and its recovery centres.

The day will see two matches played during which there will be flypasts by a BBMF Hurricane and the Blades Aerobatic Team (made up of ex-Red Arrow pilots) who are based at Sywell.

Other activities include a cricket stumps competition, target tennis and golf putting. There will be display by Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers who will be bringing a recovery unit.

Entertainment is being provided by the Grafton Scout Marching Band and Penny Diamond, the Blondie tribute act who appeared on Stars in their Eyes.

There will be a bar, a barbecue and homemade cakes on sale while admission and parking are free.