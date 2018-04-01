Northamptonshire country fair cancelled due to 'partial flooding'

Hundreds of people were left dissapointed today after rain waters prevented the county's most popular country show from opening.

Kelmarsh Country Show was due to welcome hundreds of visitors to Kelmarsh Hall today.

But organisers Countryman Fairs were forced to call the event off yesterday due to heavy rain.

The show, which was due to be open on Easter Monday as well, is set to be rescheduled for June 16 and 17.

A statement from Countryman Fairs, read: "Due to exceptional volumes of rain we must regrettably inform our exhibitors, entertainers, visitors and friends the Kelmarsh Country Show will not be able to go ahead this Easter Weekend.

"During the night the drainage systems reached capacity and overflowed resulting in partial flooding throughout the show site and car parks.

"This tough decision has been made with a heavy heart.

"With all best intentions and all our expertise, the force of mother nature has on this occasion gone beyond the possibility of recovering the ground in time to proceed with the event.

"This will come as disappointing news to all our friends and we thank you for your support.

"From all the Team here at Countryman Fairs we extend our sincere best wishes to everyone involved with the event.

"For those who have pre-booked tickets we will contact you directly next week with information regarding your booking and the options available**

"For those participating in the World Hunter Field Target Championship, the competition will continue as planned."