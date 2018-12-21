Northamptonshire cook is ready to wow judges at School Chef of the Year contest

A Northamptonshire cook is in the running to be crowned School Chef of the Year 2019.

By day, Sara Franklin is kept busy keeping the 1,200 hungry pupils at Campion School, in Bugbrooke, fed and nourished.

But now Sara' cooking has secured her a place in the regional hears in the battle to be named the top school chef in the East Midlands.

Against the clock and under the scrutiny of a panel of judges, Sara and her three contestants will prepare four portions of a main course and a dessert suitable for serving to 11-year-olds in school.

They will have 90 minutes and a maximum spend of £1.30 is allowed for the cost of a single meal.

Sara hopes to wow the judges with her cicken and sweet potato tikka masala with lime and coriander rice and a cumin and ginger naan bread. She also has a lemon and sultana sponge with lemon frosted topping lined up for dessert.

LACA national chair Michael Hales said: “There is no secret formula to participating in the LACA School Chef of the Year Competition. It just requires school cooks with passion, dedication and oodles of culinary skill mixed together with delicious, nutritious dishes prepared with creativity and flair."

The overall winner from this regional heat will go on to represent the whole of the East Midlands, against nine other regional champions, in the national final which is to be held on March 7.

The LACA School Chef of the Year Competition has been the flagship event for school chefs to showcase their professional skills for more than twenty years. It is organised by the Lead Association for Catering in Education (LACA) and is sponsored by McDougalls.

The East Midlands Regional Final will take place at Brooksby Melton College in Melton Mowbray January 10, 2019.