Northamptonshire company raises hundreds for Chronicle & Echo campaign to tackle poverty

In partnership with the Northamptonshire Community Foundation (NCF) the Chronicle & Echo has relaunched our 2015 Fair Deal for Kids campaign all over again to raise money for hungry children living in food poverty.

The NCF - who dish out grants to improve the lives of the county’s most disadvantaged people - have been lobbying for change after the grant providers published a new Hidden Needs report in April this year, which reveals 8,400 children go hungry in Northampton every year.

Following our efforts, three years ago, the Chron and NCF helped to raise £11,559 to support five charitable projects working with children and young people to tackle poverty in Northampton.

One of those projects we helped to fund was Blackthorn Good Neighbours Nursery who received £4,979 to help fund a cook for one year, among others.

After reading the Chrons campaign reports one company in Crick, Butcher’s Pet Care, hosted a family fun day in August and raised £508.67 for Fair Deal for Kids through a charity raffle and staff football tournament.

David Thomas said: "We read about the work that has been done with this charity in order to support children and young people living in poverty. We thought this contribution would make a difference to the lives of children and young people."

The day also included fairground games, a candyfloss stall, ice cream van and a hog roast.

He added: "This was our very first Butcher’s Pet Care Family fun day, which was a great success with employees of Butcher’s Pet Care and their families coming to join in on the fun.

"We received some great feedback and we would like to do it again next year."

The relaunched Fair Deal for Kids fund will be a ring-fenced pot of money for community groups and volunteer organisations within Northamptonshire that work to tackle poverty.

Every small donation will make a real difference. To donate go to: www.justgiving.com/ncfoundation