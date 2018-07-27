Northamptonshire Community Foundation named as Carlsberg UK’s Charity of the Year

Northampton-based brewer Carlsberg UK has chosen Northamptonshire Community Foundation as its new charity partner - and together the organisations will launch Carlsberg UK Better Fund.

Managed and facilitated by Northamptonshire Community Foundation, on behalf of Carlsberg UK, the new Carlsberg UK Better Fund will offer grants between £250 and £3,000 for projects that will support voluntary and community groups in Northampton.

Victoria Miles DL CEO atNorthamptonshire Community Foundation

In December 2017, Carlsberg UK donated £10,000 to the charity’s Surviving Winter Appeal from the proceeds of their Carlsberg Christmas Brew.

Emilia Bland corporate affairs executive at Carlsberg UK said: “I’m delighted to announce the Carlsberg UK Better Fund which we have recently set up with Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

"The fund links to the company’s purpose of ‘brewing a better today and tomorrow’. Philanthropy and charitable giving has been part of the UK business for a number of years but now it is a time for us to start thinking about our role in our local society and community we’re based in.”

Victoria Miles DL CEO at Northamptonshire Community Foundation said: “Thanks to our initial partnership with Carlsberg during our Surviving Winter appeal, we are delighted to be able to continue our relationship and look forward to working with them to provide much needed support to the community groups and projects in Northampton.”

The foundation works with a range of corporate businesses, fund holders and donors to ensure projects make a sustainable impact on local needs, helping donors make the most of their charitable giving.

To find out more go to www.ncf.uk.com or email naomi@ncf.uk.com.