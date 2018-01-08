Northamptonshire care village gets the go ahead

Plans for a Northamptonshire care village which will create at least 300 jobs have been unveiled.

Developer Crown Care hope its Middlemore project in Daventry will become a blueprint for similar future developments, providing housing for elderly people through a variety of care options in a £60m scheme.

Planning permission has been granted for 307 homes made up of apartments, bungalows and houses with central facilities forming a new care village.

Director of Crown Care Baldev Ladhar said:"“We pride ourselves on providing thriving homes with a philosophy of care that puts the needs of our residents at the centre of everything we do and how we do it.

"Middlemore is the first to focus on the care village model – communities at the heart of the community where they are based.

"Crown Care is investing not simply in new homes but in taking the whole care concept to the next level.

"The company has attracted some of the leading clinicians and managers from across the care sector who have contributed to achieving what are uniformly high standards of excellence. We look forward to getting on site and creating homes for hundreds of residents."

The Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) includes an 83-bed care home overlooking Drayton Reservoir, will provide housing including assisted living, extra care or very sheltered housing and close care.

Close care is a term used to describe various models of housing where there is sheltered/retirement accommodation linked to or on the same site as a care home. Some close care housing will be available on a rental basis and other units to buy.

Discussions have taken place with Daventry and Northamptonshire Care Commissioners to ensure the CCRC delivers the services.

The extra care building will offer a range of services for all residents including a doctors’ surgery, consultation rooms, cafe, bar/restaurant, reminiscence library, shop, nursery, gym and spa.

There will be an on-site team responsible for delivering care to residents (other than care home residents) throughout the retirement village based on individual personal care plans.

Residents within any unit across the Middlemore retirement community will be able to access a range of services including housework, laundry services and short-term support from care staff if necessary.

There will also be transport provided via minibus and pool cars for easy access to the surrounding area, as well as staff accommodation. The £60m scheme is expected to create 300 jobs with phase one starting early this year to be completed by early 2019.

The care home will be similar to the company’s Claremont House in Beverley, East Yorkshire, which opened in April.

There will be treatment rooms where professional beauticians and therapists can offer spa treatments, manicures, pedicures, massages and facials, plus a hair salon; a restaurant where residents can have their meals while also booking tables to dine with family and friends and a bistro will have a licensed bar and a la carte menu also for residents and anyone visiting.

There will also a library, with internet café, a quiet lounge, a social TV room and free wifi access.