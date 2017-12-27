Northamptonshire caravan site on flood alert after overnight rain and snow

Flood warnings are in place for a caravan site on the edge of Northampton after a night of persistent rain and snow.

The Environment Agency has issued the warning for Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site after heavy rain caused the River Nene to rise overnight.

The river is expected to continue rising throughout today and caravan owners at Billing Aquadrome, off Crow Lane, have also reported high water levels.

The Environment Agency website reads: "The Northampton Washlands flood storage area is expected to be storing flood water during Wednesday, flood water may also start to affect the area around Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site.

"We will be closely monitoring the situation and this message will be updated as the situation changes. Our staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages, and assisting the emergency services and council."