Northamptonshire branch of Marie Curie needs volunteers to help selling daffodil pin badges

Terminal illness charity, Marie Curie is appealing for volunteers to give two hours of their time to hand out its iconic daffodil pins, in return for donations.

The charity is hoping to get more people than ever wearing the daffodil pin during its annual fundraiser, the Great Daffodil Appeal this March.

The money raised will help Marie Curie Nurses be there for more people living with a terminal illness, providing them with vital one-to-one nursing care and support in their own homes.

Holly Carey, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Northamptonshire said: “Volunteering to collect donations in return for daffodil pins is a fun and easy way to get involved in the local community. You can collect with a friend or partner and know that you are helping Marie Curie be there when we are needed most.

Those wishing to volunteer two hours of their time to the Great Daffodil Appeal or to find out more about the appeal, can visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or call free on 0800 304 7025 or call the Northampton fundraising office on 01604 442300.