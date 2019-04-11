Northamptonshire beauty queen in the running to take home the crown at Miss Universe Great Britain

She might work in car sales in Northampton, but Saffron Cocoran is in the running to be crowned Miss universe Great Britain this year.

A Northamptonshire beauty queen is in the running to claim the crown at the world-famous contest in July after being picked from thousands of young women to be one of 40 girls in the running.

Saffron came second place at the contest in 2018. Photo by Nick Reynolds Photography.

It will be the 21-year-old's second try at the contest after taking second place in the 2018 competition. But if she wins this year, she could represent the UK at the international Miss Universe event.

Saffron, who moved to Towcester from London in December, said: "I'm very excited. I feel ready for it. I feel I will be a worthy winner and make history for Great Britain if I claim the crown. for now, it sort of feels like the world is watching."

When she was 18-years-old, Saffron was named Miss Galaxy England and now has her sights set on the international Miss Universe prize.

But her triumphant journey has been a troubled one, as the 21-year-old says she was bullied at her secondary school in Luton.

If she wins, Saffron will be represent Great Britain at Miss universe 2019. Photo by Iulia David.

But now, Saffron talks to students in schools about tackling bullying and how to be yourself as an ambassador for the Papyrus Mental Health Awareness charity.

She said: "I think it's important to talk about how it's okay to not be okay. young people need to speak out and talk about themselves and what they're going through, and be okay with who they are.

"It's that kind of charity work I'm focusing this year. I've had a year to grow and think and I've got so much more to talk about. I feel if I can make a change in one young person's life it will be worth it."

Saffron - who's work has been sponsored by Fitzroy Dental Practice in London - will face down her other contestants on July 11.

If she takes home the crown, she will be entered to represent Great Britain in Miss Universe 2019.