Northamptonshire armed forces staff to receive discounts at Corby Council's leisure facilities

Northamptonshire’s armed forces and recent veterans will receive discounts at Corby Council’s leisure facilities from the start of next year.

The cost of entry to facilities such as Corby pool and Lodge Park sports centre will be reduced for armed forces members after councillors voted for the new initiative at the One Corby committee meeting on Tuesday (Nov 20).

The immediate family of Corby’s armed forces personnel will also receive the discount.

Although there are very few stationed personnel in the county, it is estimated that there are about 65,000 members of the armed forces community within Northamptonshire.

This includes serving personnel (regular and reservists), former personnel and their families.

Five years ago the Northamptonshire Armed Forces Covenant was signed by all local authorities in order to support local armed forces personnel and their families.

The partnership, which has a dedicated full-time staff member, aims to help serving families and veterans with any issues that may affect them offering support with housing, debt management, counselling and the transition to civilian life.

At the meeting the council’s head of culture and leisure Chris Stephenson said the cost of the concession to the council had not been projected but an eye would be kept on the take up.

The authority already offers concessions to students, those with disability, those unemployed and on low incomes.

Veterans who have served in the past five years will receive the concession. Cllr Andy Dady questioned whether it should be opened to all veterans as he said gym sessions may be helpful to those who suffered physical or psychological disabilities. Chris Stephenson said the council could assess claims on a claim by claim basis.

To claim their discount people will have to show their armed forces ID card. The current concession for an adult swim is a discount from £3.70 to £2.10.

The MOD funding for the armed forces partnership ends in March next year and so all councils are being asked to put forward £6,000 for the next two years.

Corby agreed the £6,000 grant at the meeting.