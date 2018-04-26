Northamptonshire anti-bullying ambassadors to take skills back to their schools

A Northampton school has hosted a training day in conjunction with Anti Bullying Pro, part of the Diana Award programme.

Northampton Academy welcomed staff and students from nine county secondary schools to the event, which provided students with the knowledge and know how to become Anti-Bullying Ambassadors for their individual schools.

The day comprised various workshops and activities and covered everything from cyberbullying to bullying in the classroom and workplace.

Students were taught to recognise the signs of bullying and what to action to take if they spot someone falling victim to bullies.

Working together the pupils used role-play scenarios, practical sessions and by sharing their own experiences.

Chris Clyne, Vice Principal at Northampton Academy and event organiser said: “At Northampton Academy, we are proud to be able to offer this vital training to staff and students as part of our Education with Character initiative.

“We believe that education should nurture important life skills such as this.

“This training supports our values of Respect, Determination and Ambition, which are at the heart of everything we do.”

Northampton International Academy student, Jesse, said: “This training is really good.

“I was very happy to be chosen to represent my school as it has made me more aware of bullying and how to deal with it.”

His teacher, Shannon Blessyn, added: “Our students are very excited to pass on their new found knowledge to others.”

Schools taking part included Northampton Academy, Montsaye Academy, Northampton International Academy, Magdalen College School, Wrenn Academy, Corby Business Academy, Prince William School, Wootton Park School, Chenderit School and Caroline Chisolm School.

Jessie Oghenegweke from the Diana Award said: “It was really nice to see all the young people taking bullying so seriously. They believed in the power of being kind and the impact of changing behaviours can have on the world. Their enthusiasm to take what they have learned back to their individual schools was amazing to see.”