Northamptonshire 19-year-old needs your help for shot at Miss England 2019

A member of the Girl's Brigade from Northamptonshire is in the running to earn a place at the 2019 Miss England competition.

Brook Page, the 19-year-old student from Northamptonshire with her own beauty business, has made her way to the photo heats for the contest.

But now Brook - who's been a member of the Girl's Brigade since she was five - needs the public's support more than ever before for the public vote in order to secure a place in the semi-final in June.

If she passes, it could be the next step of a long path but could even lead to her winning Miss England - and therefore earning a place in Miss World 2019.

Brook said: "These beauty contests are really so much more than standing on stage in pretty dresses. It's about being a role model to the younger generation while helping charities change the lives of disadvantaged children.

"I'm doing Miss Englands in hopes to gain a bigger platform so I can help more people in my local community and nationally.

"I also would like to gain more confidence in myself. I've never done something like this before and I'm already having such a great time being involved."

Judges include the national organiser of Miss England Angie Beasley and the reigning Miss England Alisha Cowie.

The contestants who reach the semi-final will be invited to participate in a Sports and Eco fashion round, where contestants are invited to create an outfit made from recycled materials as well as raising funds for the Miss World charity Beauty with a Purpose all now part of the competition.

Voting finishes on March 12 at noon. For more information on how to vote for Brook, visit the Miss England photo heat qualifiers' webpage.

The ultimate winner of Miss England 2019 will be invited to raise awareness for various charities during her reign and will receive a whole host of prizes worth £25,000, including a holiday and a place in Miss World which boasts a prize worth $100,000 for the international winner. Miss World then becomes a global charity ambassador for the year as her role.