Northampton youngster asks only for donations instead of birthday presents

A selfless Cogenhoe Primary School pupil has asked for his birthday money to be sent to the Hope Centre to support the homeless community.

Noah Jones' mum, Chhaya, was left feeling extremely proud of her six-year-old son after he decided to tell his friends and family he did not wish to receive any toys this year.

Instead, he told his mum and dad that he would rather they donated money to the Hope Centre, which runs a day centre for homeless people in Campbell Street.

Chhaya said: "We spoke about it and because his birthday is just after Christmas we said 'what is your birthday about?' Spending time with friends and family, and the presents are an added bonus.

"I asked 'who do you want to donate to'? I gave him ideas and he chose out of them."

Noah's family have set up a CrowdFunding page here and they have almost raised £300.

She added: "It's taken off a lot more than I expected because the Hope Centre has put out a post and it's got some lovely comments. It kind of chokes you and you think 'wow'.

"He's over the moon. We've all been blown away by the response, especially that a person who doesn't know him has donated to the page and others in the Hope Centre post have pledged to donate in Noah's name. I showed him the Hope Centre post yesterday and his first word was 'woah', followed by 'that's so epic people would do that'.

"He's just so amazed by it all and happy he was able to do something to help."