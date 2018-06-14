Northampton young writers team up with pensioner pen pals

A writing project, linking some of Northampton’s oldest and youngest residents, has been something to write home about.

Pupils at Collingtree Primary School have been paired up with Collingtree Park Care Home residents in a pen pal scheme.

Residents of Collingtree Park Care Home, run by Barchester Healthcare, have been sharing their stories of the past with Year 4 students, and making new friends in the inter-generational scheme.

The writing project, began with an idea to build links between the care home and the schools, encouraging students from Collingtree Primary School to get creative with their stories, which includes themes about holidays and places to visit, as well as cautionary tales.

Residents at the home will then be able to complete the story with their own ending.

Caroline Major, general manager of the home said: “Residents have really enjoyed sharing their stories with the young pupils; so many have incredible tales and they love hearing the adventures of the students.

“The stories have taken residency in the reception of our home for anyone who would like to pop in for a read.”