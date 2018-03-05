Northampton writer 'honoured' after superfan has two of his poems tattooed

A Northampton man has been left stunned after a woman has had two of his poems tattooed on her back and rib cage, and has got her third ink session booked in.

James McInerney, 40, of Abington started writing poetry in the 1990s and published his first book in 2012, with his fourth book currently in the pipeline.

James' poem, tattooed on Sarah's stomach, reads: 'My spirit is a shadow, my sould a ray of light, my mind a perfect day, my body a perfect night'.

But the part-time school lunch supervisor was left shocked after his Nottinghamshire superfan, Sarah Markbride, revealed that she had two of his poems tattooed on her body, and has her third tattoo booked in this year.

He said: "She messaged me to say she was getting it done, out of the blue, and I was so shocked. I knew she liked my work and was buying the books but I never realised she was getting one tattooed until she told me - she now has two done with a third one booked.

He added: It is a real honour, the highest. Normally people buy the books, buy the merchandise, share your posts on their social sites... but to have a tattoo - and not just one - is a real honour.

"When people get tattoos done it's because they mean something to them personally - I know she really likes my words and they obviously hit home and strike a chord with her life so I am assuming that would be the reason."

James met Sarah (pictured) at Geek Con in Kettering, in February this year, at a book signing.

James who is also a composer in his spare time has found himself getting busier after his third book was published.

He said: "The words mean everything to me. Poetry is my daily emotional outlet to get rid of the heavy that the world lays on the shoulders of those that exist within it.

"When people read my words and relate too, it is the biggest compliment a writer could ever have. Poetry is healing, it heals me and in a way, I am healing others."