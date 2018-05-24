Northampton workers take break from daily grind to give hope

Volunteers from Brackmills-based British Pepper & Spice production site have donated their time to get away from the daily grind.

Kind-hearted workers have supported several projects through Northampton homelessness charity The Hope Centre.

The volunteering formed part of Business in The Community initiative ‘Give and Gain’ to encourage businesses to assist community groups and charities on joint projects over a week.

The Hope Centre works across Northampton to tackle poverty and homelessness providing practical support through access to meals, showers and life skills workshops along with signposting to services which can help people move towards employment or training.

One team of volunteers helped at the charity’s newly acquired allotment, preparing the site for the growth of fresh produce that will be used in the centre’s kitchens.

A second team visited the charity’s warehouse helping to sort and pack food parcels to be distributed through the Hope Centre’s network to those in need.

James Sheppard, Food Club Manager said:“The teams who have joined us at the Hope Food Club have been absolutely fantastic.

“From sorting the food, to packing it ready for distribution, to getting it out to the individuals in need, the work they have done has helped numerous people who needed immediate help.

“Thank You to British Pepper & Spice and all their volunteers for their help and support.”