Northampton woman's pet budgie stolen in burglary - so police get her a new one

Officers have given an early Christmas present to a Northampton woman after her pet budgie was stolen during a burglary.

The incident happened on December 15 when the woman returned to her home in Rothesay Road, Northampton and discovered that someone had forced entry into her property via the back door and stolen her pet budgie.

PC Lauren Hall and PC Ash Price who attended the woman’s home after the incident, said: “This lady was understandably very upset after her budgie had been stolen. We returned to the police station and told our colleagues what had happened and we all decided that we wanted to do something to try and go some way in helping her feel better.”

Their colleague, PC Tor Lindsay, contacted a friend at Northampton Pets who kindly offered to donate a new budgie to the lady. The budgie was collected with the team at the station deciding to name him Craig, after their sergeant.

Craig - the budgie - enjoyed a day in the team’s busy station before officers were available to take him around to the woman’s house who was very grateful to Team 3 Northampton Response for their gesture.

Anyone who may have information about the burglary should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.