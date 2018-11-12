Northampton woman handed hefty fine for Sywell fly-tip

A Northampton woman was ordered to pay more than £2,000 after waste she had arranged to be removed was fly-tipped in Sywell.

Anita Kiely used an unauthorised waste collection service to discard of her household waste in May this year.

Letters with her name and address on were discovered at Ecton Lane, Sywell, where a resident found masses of rubbish dumped on his driveway and reported it Wellingborough Council.

When questioned, Kiely claimed she had paid two men to do gardening work for her and take away some household rubbish but she could not provide officers with their details.

Kiely pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates Court on November 6 and was fined £1,000, ordered to pay costs of £1,075 and a £100 victim surcharge.

Wellingborough Council leader Martin Griffiths said: "It is very disheartening that people are using unlicensed waste collection services and rubbish is being unnecessarily discarded on private and public land across our beautiful borough.

"I would encourage all residents to dispose of their rubbish responsibly at the waste recycling centres across the county, or contact our team to find out more about our bulky waste collection service."

Residents are urged to check the credentials of anyone offering to collect their waste, including their waste carrier registration details, vehicle registration number and getting a printed receipt.

If in doubt, waste carrier details can be checked online at www.environment.data.gov.uk or by phoning the Environment Agency on 03708 506506.