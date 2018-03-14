Northampton woman dies of caffeine overdose, inquest hears

A Northampton woman visiting her family in the Forest of Dean to celebrate her 39th birthday killed herself with an overdose of caffeine, an inquest heard.

Deborah Frayling, of Barley Hill Road, Southfields, Northampton, was staying with her parents in Knockley Patch in Bream, Gloucestershire, when she mixed neat caffeine powder with milk while they were out visiting a relative in hospital.

Having drunk the mixture, however, Ms Frayling had second thoughts and twice rang 999 asking for an ambulance saying she had changed her mind about ending her life.

Gloucestershire coroner Katie Skerrett said she did not believe it was a genuine suicide attempt and she recorded a conclusion of drug-related death.

The inquest heard that Ms Frayling, who was single and unemployed, did not tell her family she wanted to end her life that day.

"Her mother says this overdose came as a surprise," said Mrs Skerrett.

"Debbie had come to stay with the family on a planned visit and she arrived August 4, the day before her birthday.

"She seemed in good form. They had a party for her on August 6 and all went out for lunch on August 9.

"On August 10, mum and dad went to visit an elderly uncle in Stroud Hospital. Debbie chose not to go but sent her love to the relative.

"They left home about 10am and Debbie appeared to be fine. Mum and dad left the hospital at 5pm and got home about 6pm.

"Debbie was not there. They later discovered she had made two 999 calls at 4.30pm and just before 5pm.

"Mother says Debbie did have suicidal tendencies and had been in contact with mental health services for a significant period of time."

Professor Neil Shepherd, the pathologist who conducted the post-mortem on Ms Frayling, said caffeine was found in her blood at a level of 421mgs per litre. This was "well within the fatality level".

"There is no doubt that caffeine toxicity is responsible for her death," he said.

A teaspoon of caffeine powder is roughly equal to 16 to 25 cups of coffee, and 10 grams (about a tablespoon) is a lethal dose for an adult. A 100-gram package – as much caffeine as 400 “tall” cups of Starbucks coffee, 1,250 Red Bulls, or 3,000 cans of Coke – costs about £10.

A report from South West Ambulance Service said paramedics arrived at Knockley Patch at 5.13pm and found Ms Frayling lying in the front garden near a bench.

She was fully responsive but had a very fast heart rate. She said she had taken a deliberate overdose of 30 grams of caffeine powder with milk at 4pm. She said she had bought the powder online.

The report said that in her first 999 call she said she had taken the caffeine but "didn't want to overdose any more and had changed her mind and her heart was beating fast".

The inquest heard that when she arrived at A&E at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital she was agitated, incoherent and unable to give a history of events. She was sweating profusely and her eyes were dilated

Three attempts were made to bring her heart rate under control with electric shock equipment but they were unsuccessful.

Specialists with expertise in caffeine toxicity were consulted and they advised that the full effect of the dosage had not yet been reached.

"Sadly, she deteriorated very rapidly and her blood pressure became hard to maintain despite adrenalin and she went into cardiac arrest and was certified dead at 9.18pm that day," the coroner said.

The coroner heard from Northamptonshire Health Care NHS Trust that Ms Frayling had a long history of mental health problems and had had several admissions to psychiatric hospitals.

Recording her conclusion, Mrs Skerrett said: "When she knew her parents were going to be away for the day she took an overdose of caffeine she had ordered on the internet. She then made calls to the ambulance service saying she had taken an overdose but had changed her mind.

"This level of caffeine in the system was well within the toxicity bracket.

"But I do not categorise this as a genuine suicide attempt. I don't find that she intended at all material times to take her life."