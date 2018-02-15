Northampton witnesses with CCTV evidence of racist vandals urged to come forward

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Police are appealing for information after repeated incidents of criminal damage involving graffiti in the Northampton area.

These incidents have taken place between Wednesday, January 10, and Wednesday, February 14, at multiple locations across the town including Dunster Street and Alcombe Road/Terrace, the roads between Billing Road and Wellingborough Road, and the Abington and Mounts areas.

The graffiti is racist in nature and officers are appealing for any residents who may have CCTV footage that could hold evidence to come forward.