Northampton wheelchair basketball club launches recruitment drive for more players

The team, who train at Thomas Becket Catholic School, are trying to raise the profile of wheelchair basketball to attract the next generation of players to join their squad and want people with, or without a disability, to find a sport they really enjoy. Read more here.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more