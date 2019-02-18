Northampton wheelchair basketball club launches recruitment drive for more players
Northants Phoenix Wheelchair Basketball Club are hosting a have-a-go day in March to recruit a bigger team after their players have dwindled to 12.
The team, who train at Thomas Becket Catholic School, are trying to raise the profile of wheelchair basketball to attract the next generation of players to join their squad and want people with, or without a disability, to find a sport they really enjoy. Read more here.