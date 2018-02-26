Northampton water mains work to continue into spring

The renewal work of Northampton water mains which supply 1,200 homes in the Mounts area is set to continue until the end of next month.

The work to replace almost 500 meters of pipe between Campbell Square, Upper Mounts, Lower Mounts, ending in York Road, began last month and will be completed at the end of March.

Anglian Water has invested £200,000 to improve water mains in the town. The pipes concerned supply the residents of Earl Street, Military Street and Bailiff Street.

Paul Newsome, senior engineer at Anglian Water said: “We’re investing over £200k to repair the pipes which will significantly reduce the risk of bursts in the area, minimising any interruption to supply for our customers.

"The pipeline supplies about 1,230 properties with water, carrying about 660,000 litres every day to people’s taps.

“We always try to minimise disruption wherever possible, which is why we’re using a specialist technique known as ‘slip lining’.

"This technique allows us to pull new pipe through the old without using open trenches meaning we can complete the work faster, without disturbing the road surface.

“To allow our team of engineers to complete the job safely we’ve had to set up temporary traffic lights on the road. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this causes and our teams will be working to get things back to normal as soon as possible.

“We’d like to thank the road users and the businesses along this stretch of road for their patience whilst we complete this essential work.”