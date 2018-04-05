Northampton volunteering roles will unlock new opportunities at marine

iThe organisation which cares for Northampton’s canals and rivers is appealing to ten more volunteers to help at the town’s marina and lock.

The Environment Agency (EA) looks after the region’s navigable waterways and people are being asked to lend a hand on the River Nene at Northampton Marina and lock.

As well as helping to maintain the marina’s welcoming environment, they will be carrying out one of boating’s most time-honoured roles: lock-keeping.

Volunteers will also have the opportunity to help out at the many festivals and boat shows taking place on the region’s waterways this summer.

Ian Bliss, Waterways Partnerships Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Our precious waterways are an important part of our nation’s rich heritage and beauty.

“We’re proud to look after them – and our volunteers play a vital part in that.

“Lock-keeping, in particular, is one of our most visible and historic roles.

“So, our volunteers will not only provide a welcoming face at the gateways to our rivers, but will also be upholding a tradition.

“It’ll be a rewarding opportunity to learn and develop skills, meet new people, enjoy the outdoors, pursue interests, and help make our waterways exciting and rewarding places to visit.”

Last year, the EA recruited its first Anglian Waterways volunteers, as part of plans to enhance its service to boaters, and provide rewarding opportunities for people to connect with their environment.

Volunteers were taken on to greet visitors, give information to boaters and help look after facilities at Northampton Marina.

They have proved so successful that the scheme has now been extended to cover lock-keeping too.

Searching online for Anglian Waterways Volunteer Scheme, or call 01353 865037 or email rachael.brown@cambsacre.org.uk