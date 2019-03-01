Northampton vets work magic to save TV star's dog with 54 bladder stones

A Northampton vets had to pull off its own death-defying act by saving the life of a leading magician’s pedigree dog.
Top TV entertainer David Penn was in Las Vegas for a show when he received a transatlantic call from his dog-sitter Michelle Wilson saying she had rushed his beloved Samoyed pet, Blammo, to Spinney Vets’ emergency service.
The surgical team at Spinney, in Kettering Road, found eight-year-old Blammo had suffered a life-threatening, double rupture of the bladder and had developed 54 urinary stones. His life was in danger.
David, from Brixworth, said: "The vets said they'd never seen such damage to a bladder. they said they could operate and try to repair the damage, although the operation was a big risk in itself.
"It was a truly traumatic time. I did not want him to suffer. I just stayed up all night by the phone waiting for news."
X-rays showed urinary stones had effectively caused Blammo's bladder to burst and would have been extremely painful.
Ian Fletcher, clinical director at Spinney Vets said: "When we began surgery, we found two tears in his bladder with all the surrounding tissue very sore and inflamed.
"We found and removed a total of 54 stones before stitching all the holes in his bladder very carefully."
Amazingly, Blammo has made a rapid recovery from the operation and was soon eating and drinking normally.
Iain said: "Blammo is a real fighter and with the help of the rapid intervention of his dog-sitter, he recovered incredibly well."
David said: “There’s no doubt that Michelle at Teddy’s Dog Care in Overstone saved Blammo’s life by taking him to Spinney Vets, so our whole family is indebted to her.”