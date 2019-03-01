Northampton vets work magic to save TV star's dog with 54 bladder stones

A Northampton vets had to pull off its own death-defying act by saving the life of a leading magician’s pedigree dog.

Top TV entertainer David Penn was in Las Vegas for a show when he received a transatlantic call from his dog-sitter Michelle Wilson saying she had rushed his beloved Samoyed pet, Blammo, to Spinney Vets’ emergency service.

Blammo the stage dog developed 54 stones in his bladder.

The surgical team at Spinney, in Kettering Road, found eight-year-old Blammo had suffered a life-threatening, double rupture of the bladder and had developed 54 urinary stones. His life was in danger.

David, from Brixworth, said: "The vets said they'd never seen such damage to a bladder. they said they could operate and try to repair the damage, although the operation was a big risk in itself.

"It was a truly traumatic time. I did not want him to suffer. I just stayed up all night by the phone waiting for news."

X-rays showed urinary stones had effectively caused Blammo's bladder to burst and would have been extremely painful.

TV Magician David Penn and Blammo.

Ian Fletcher, clinical director at Spinney Vets said: "When we began surgery, we found two tears in his bladder with all the surrounding tissue very sore and inflamed.

"We found and removed a total of 54 stones before stitching all the holes in his bladder very carefully."

Amazingly, Blammo has made a rapid recovery from the operation and was soon eating and drinking normally.

Iain said: "Blammo is a real fighter and with the help of the rapid intervention of his dog-sitter, he recovered incredibly well."

The eight-year-old Samoyed has now made a full recovery.

David said: “There’s no doubt that Michelle at Teddy’s Dog Care in Overstone saved Blammo’s life by taking him to Spinney Vets, so our whole family is indebted to her.”