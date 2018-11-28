Northampton veteran cannot leave house after scooter pushed over by yobs

A former soldier whose mobility scooter was pushed over outside his Northampton home is housebound until his vehicle is checked over.

The 87-year-old was the victim of a senseless prank last week when three people upended his mobility scooter outside his house in Robert Street, The Mounts.

The vandals were caught by one of Robert Street's CCTV cameras

CCTV footage shows three young men combine to topple the vehicle in the early hours of Friday morning.

The vandalism has meant the non-spill battery has potentially lost it's charging capacity.

The former Royal Ordnance Corps soldier, who asked not to be named, said: "I daren't take it anywhere because I might not be able to get back again.

"I'm stuck in the house until the scooter can be checked over. I can't walk to the shops."

The victim had to enlist the help of a traffic warden and passersby to get the scooter back on its wheels.

Anyone with any information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.