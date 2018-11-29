Northampton USB sales team proudly sport their 'Staches for Movember

Five chaps from a Northampton office have raised over £300 for charity by 'growing a mo' this November.

The team at USB2U, in Moulton Park, each grew a moustache this month to raise money for the Movember campaign and fight common health issues for men.

Funds raised in 'Movember' often finance research into prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health and suicide prevention.

Liam Smith, USB2U's Movember team captain, said: "We have spoken before about raising money for this cause, but we have never all participated together as a team.

"We didn't expect to raise over £300 and we are proud of how our colleagues, friends and family have supported our new temporary facial and such a great charity with their donations."

Movember rules say that each participant must start the month cleanly shaven and document their growth with photos.

The team at USB2U - which produces customised USB sticks - have taken it a step further with a time-lapse video, which they will release after the challenge.

Send in your Movember snaps and charity efforts to editor@northantsnews.co.uk.