Northampton university staff seek nursing stars of the future at St Andrew’s recruitment event

University of Northampton staff will be out in force looking for nursing stars of the future at a recruitment day this month.

St Andrew’s Healthcare, a charity that provides specialist mental health care to clinically complex patients, is holding the recruitment event to showcase all that is rewarding about working in mental health.

The university offers two nursing courses that are directly related to working for St Andrew’s: mental health and learning disability nursing. As the university is a partner of St Andrew’s, potential nurses can also ask questions to University of Northampton lecturers about what the courses involve and the support on offer to students.

Roger Keenoo, senior lecturer in mental health nursing said: “I’ve worked in mental health nursing now for 41 years and maintain now, as I did back when I started, that it is probably the most fulfilling job of all.

“If you have compassion for people, courage to deal with challenging situations and a commitment to being a nurse, we’re looking forward to seeing you.”

The recruitment day starts at 10am on May, 17 and there will be opportunities to find out what St Andrew’s has to offer in terms of employment, and its treatment and rehabilitation services.

At 11am, there will be a presentation by St Andrew’s chief medical officer, Dr Sanjith Kamath, who will talk about the charity and its vision for the future.

There will also be opportunities to meet with St Andrew’s teams and learn about the personalised care that the charity offers to patients.

John Turnbull, course leader for learning disability nursing at the university, added: “The recruitment day is the perfect opportunity for anyone serious, or just curious, about becoming a learning disability nurse to meet the team and have all your questions answered, there and then.

“We’ll be working with our brilliant St Andrew’s partners on the day to offer all the advice and information budding Northampton nurses need.”

To book your place, visit the event page.

For further enquiries, email study@northampton.ac.uk