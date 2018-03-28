Northampton university designers to parade their talents charity at Modern Masquerade catwalk

Fashion students from the University of Northampton will see their designs come to life on the catwalk at a charity event.

The Modern Masquerade will feature a fashion show combining the latest in modern street fashion and classical elegance, as well as live music, raffle and a cocktail reception.

The event, now in its eighth year, is devised and organised by Fashion Marketing students in aid of a selected charity, this year it is the Northampton Children’s Cancer Trust.

Mollie Treacy second-year Fashion Marketing student said: “Everything from models, clothing, capital, event location, advertising and ticket sales has been sourced by us. We are including 15 outfits on the catwalk in total, 10 of which are student designs.

“The experience will be unique, fun and is sure to be a night to remember. Feedback from previous years is always positive and the events are a success due to the planning and organisation that goes into them. The students’ hard work and dedication will shine through.”

As well as raising money for a worthy cause, the event helps students’ development, as it provides invaluable fashion industry experience.

Mollie continued: “The event will help to complete the Fashion Professional practice module of our course and gives us an insight into industry life. The Modern Masquerade is helping everyone in specific ways as the module students are split into groups – from operations and planning to marketing and PR, visuals and buying.”

The Modern Masquerade takes place on Wednesday 18 April at Borja nightclub, Castilian Street, Northampton.

Tickets are available by emailing treacymollie@gmail.com.

You can also tweet and follow the event on Twitter.