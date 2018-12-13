Northampton train station now offers cheaper advance tickets up to one hour before departure

Train passengers travelling from Northampton can now buy cheaper advance tickets up to one hour before departure on some routes.

Passengers travelling to and from stations between Birmingham, Northampton and London Euston, can benefit from advance fares, even if they plan their journey at short notice.

Previously, advance purchase tickets were only available up to two hours before a service was due to depart.

Andy Camp, commercial director for London Northwestern Railway, said: “We know that passengers often choose to travel at very short notice, and we want to be able to offer better value fares to these customers. Where we have unsold advance tickets still available for services, these tickets will remain available until an hour before the train leaves.

"There are plenty of great value journeys available across our network to and from destinations such as Birmingham, Coventry, Northampton, Milton Keynes and London Euston."

Tickets will be available online, via the London Northwestern Railway App and at station ticket offices.