Northampton train services to be affected by London Euston closure

Passengers who are planning to use Euston station over three consecutive weekends in August and September are urged to avoid rail travel to and from the station.

The Euston shutdown will impact all services on the West Coast mainline including trains serving Milton Keynes, St Albans, Northampton, Watford, Hemel Hempstead, Leighton Buzzard, Bletchley, Wolverton and Berkhampsted.

As part of Britain’s Railway Upgrade Plan, Network Rail is replacing North Wembley junction - a major intersection on Europe’s busiest mixed-use railway.

Doing this vital job requires shutting the line and the least disruptive time to do this work, jointly agreed by rail industry partners, is over three weekends: August 18-19, August 25-27 (bank holiday weekend) and September 1-2.

Martin Frobisher, managing director for Network Rail’s London North Western route said:“There is never an ideal time to shut the railway but these three weekends are the least disruptive times to do it.

“We have worked together for the past three years with train operators to carefully plan this closure of the railway in a way that minimises the impact on customers.

“It’s vital the track at north Wembley is replaced to continue to safely meet the huge demand of passenger and freight rail services on the West Coast main line. This work will result in better, more reliable journeys in the future.”

Train passengers are advised to plan their journeys in advance at www.nationalrail.co.uk/westcoastand using information on their train operators’ websites.

If customers cannot avoid travelling on these weekends and plan to attend cultural or sporting events, they are advised to expect very different journeys to normal - busier trains and longer, diverted routes.

The advice is to ‘check before you travel’ at www.nationalrail.co.uk

Andrew Conroy, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway said: “Our aim is to keep people moving if they have to travel on these dates.

"Improvement works are never convenient for anyone, but we have a tried and tested plan for operating buses to connect with alternative routes to and from London when Euston is closed. We still advise customers to travel on alternative days as these options will take significantly longer.”

Euston’s shops and access to London Underground will remain available throughout the three weekends.

All customers are urged to check www.nationalrail.co.uk/westcoast for the very latest travel information.